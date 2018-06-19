UFC Hall of Fame 2018 Induction Ceremony Details

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 18, 2018
NoNo Comments

The 2018 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, July 5, at The Pearl at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Tickets to the 2018 UFC Hall of Fame Induction ceremony are priced at $20.00 (does not include fees), with all proceeds benefitting Three Square Foodbank, southern Nevada’s largest hunger-relief organization. (Tickets to the 2018 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony are available via Ticketmaster.)

UFC Hall of Fame Shogun vs Henderson UFC 139The UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony stands as one of the marquee events during the 7th annual UFC International Fight Week, which takes place from Tuesday, July 3 through Sunday, July 8.

The 2018 UFC Hall of Fame class of 2018 includes:

  • Ronda Rousey (Modern) – Former UFC and Strikeforce bantamweight champion and the first and only UFC women’s champion to successfully defended her title six times.
  • Bruce Connal (Contributor) – Pioneering television producer who led the production of more than 300 UFC televised events during his 19-year tenure with UFC.
  • Art Davie (Contributor) – UFC creator and co-founder who partnered with legendary Brazilian jiu-jitsu master Rorian Gracie on a project that would eventually be rebranded to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
  • Matt Serra (Pioneer) – Former UFC welterweight champion and winner of Season four ofThe Ultimate Fighter.
  • Dan Henderson vs. Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (Fight) – Classic 2011 fight between former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and UFC 17 middleweight tournament champion and former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion Dan Henderson.

To see a complete list of UFC athletes and fights currently enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame, as well as details regarding the UFC Hall of Fame format, please visit UFCHOFFAQ.

Shogun vs. Henderson – UFC Hall of Fame 2018 – Fight Wing

(Courtesy of UFC)

               

