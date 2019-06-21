HOT OFF THE WIRE
Chan Sung Jung - Korean Zombie - UFC Greenville weigh-in

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 12 weigh-in results: Headliner set, but injury nixes co-main event

Dana White over Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Q&A (full video): Would he do another Mayweather vs. McGregor?

Dana White - you have to break boxing

featuredDana White’s boxing plans: You’ve got to ‘break it and rebuild it’ (video)

Daniel Cormier UFC 230 Fight Motion

featuredDaniel Cormier says Stipe Miocic rematch likely his final UFC fight

UFC Greenville moves forward with 11 bouts after John Lineker injured

June 21, 2019
NoNo Comments

UFC officials on Friday confirmed that Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 12 fight card would move forward with 11 bouts after the scheduled co-main event was scrapped prior to weigh-ins.

Late replacement John Lineker was supposed to rematch Rob Font in the UFC on ESPN+ 12 co-main event in Greenville, S.C., after Cody Stamann withdrew a couple of weeks ago because of an injury. MMAWeekly.com on Friday confirmed an initial report by MMAJunkie with independent sources that said Lineker withdrew from the bout because of an injury suffered while cutting weight on Thursday.

Though details remain scarce, Lineker suffered a cut above his eye on Thursday. He went to the hospital to try and get the cut glued shut, but ended up withdrawing from the fight on Friday morning.

TRENDING > UFC on ESPN+ 12 weigh-in results: Headliner set, but injury nixes co-main event

“UFC officials were informed Friday morning that John Lineker has withdrawn from his UFC Fight Night bout against Rob Font,” read a UFC statement on the matter.

“The bout will not be replaced. Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card, which airs live on ESPN+ and is headlined by the featherweight bout between Renato Moicano and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, will proceed as scheduled with 11 bouts.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA