UFC Greenville moves forward with 11 bouts after John Lineker injured

UFC officials on Friday confirmed that Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 12 fight card would move forward with 11 bouts after the scheduled co-main event was scrapped prior to weigh-ins.

Late replacement John Lineker was supposed to rematch Rob Font in the UFC on ESPN+ 12 co-main event in Greenville, S.C., after Cody Stamann withdrew a couple of weeks ago because of an injury. MMAWeekly.com on Friday confirmed an initial report by MMAJunkie with independent sources that said Lineker withdrew from the bout because of an injury suffered while cutting weight on Thursday.

Though details remain scarce, Lineker suffered a cut above his eye on Thursday. He went to the hospital to try and get the cut glued shut, but ended up withdrawing from the fight on Friday morning.

“UFC officials were informed Friday morning that John Lineker has withdrawn from his UFC Fight Night bout against Rob Font,” read a UFC statement on the matter.