Rafael Lovato takes the win over Gegard Mousasi

Bellator London & 223 Results: Rafael Lovato Jr. upsets Gegard Mousasi to take the belt

UFC Greenville Live Results

UFC on ESPN+ 12 Live Results: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie (Results & Fight Stats)

Chan Sung Jung - Korean Zombie - UFC Greenville weigh-in

UFC on ESPN+ 12 weigh-in results: Headliner set, but injury nixes co-main event

Dana White over Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Dana White Q&A (full video): Would he do another Mayweather vs. McGregor?

UFC Greenville main card fight highlights: Korean Zombie's one-minute knockout!

June 22, 2019
Chan Sung Jung def. Renato Moicano via TKO (punches) at 0:58, R1

Randy Brown def. Bryan Barberena via TKO (strikes) at 2:54, R3 

Andre Ewell def. Anderson dos Santos via Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Andrea Lee def. Montana De La Rosa via Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Kevin Holland def. Alessio Di Chiricio via Decision (unanimous)(29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Check out the highlights from the UFC on ESPN+ 12: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie prelims in Greenville, S.C. Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) took out Renato Moicano in one minute.

Following UFC on ESPN+ 12 in Greenville, S.C., the Ultimate Fighting Championship makes its third start on ESPN’s flagship network. UFC on ESPN 3 takes place on Saturday, June 29, in Minneapolis, Minn., where Francis Ngannou squares off with former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos in the main event, as both men try to climb back into title contention.

