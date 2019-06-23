UFC Greenville main card fight highlights: Korean Zombie’s one-minute knockout!

Chan Sung Jung def. Renato Moicano via TKO (punches) at 0:58, R1

The right hand that was the beginning of the end. #UFCGreenville pic.twitter.com/znmlJxrWXT — UFC (@ufc) June 23, 2019

Chan Sung Jung (@KoreanZombieMMA) is the first featherweight in UFC/WEC history with two knockouts in under a minute each. His other came in 6.2 seconds vs. Mark Hominick. #UFCGreenville pic.twitter.com/X2wTyP8i9T — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 23, 2019

"I'm beyond happy and the fact that I'm eligible to go for the title shot, you know it's becoming closer."@KoreanZombieMMA is feeling good after his TKO victory over Renato Moicano ?? #UFCGreenville Final results: https://t.co/G9poxDZxCv pic.twitter.com/XkBbyBhGae — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 23, 2019

Randy Brown def. Bryan Barberena via TKO (strikes) at 2:54, R3

“I’m feeling amazing. People doubting me, being out for a whole year, losing my last fight, my grandma passing away, it’s an emotional ride to come back here today. This win means so much to me, it means everything.” – @TouchNGo_ #UFCGreenville pic.twitter.com/Qi4UFg2kdP — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 23, 2019

Andre Ewell def. Anderson dos Santos via Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

"I'm back!" Hear from a very happy @Daii24_Dre after he earned a tough win at #UFCGreenville ?? Results: https://t.co/G9poxDZxCv pic.twitter.com/oFKGyjyb8q — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 23, 2019

Andrea Lee def. Montana De La Rosa via Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

STIFF jab from Lee stuns De La Rosa #UFCGreenville pic.twitter.com/Rc7lnaXwsf — UFC (@ufc) June 22, 2019

"I just think I could have done better and I should have done better. I had an amazing camp, I was just not able to let it go. But I just proved to myself and everybody else that I’m not going to quit.” – @AndreaKGBLee #UFCGreenville pic.twitter.com/xgQr8ebMNz — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 23, 2019

Kevin Holland def. Alessio Di Chiricio via Decision (unanimous)(29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

"“It was a cool fight, a little bit of adversity in there. I hurt my shoulder in the second round but my coaches told me – don’t cry about it, keep working – so, I just kept working, did what I could. It is what it is.” – @Trailblaze2Top #UFCGreenville pic.twitter.com/97GX2Plp2x — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 23, 2019

Following UFC on ESPN+ 12 in Greenville, S.C., the Ultimate Fighting Championship makes its third start on ESPN’s flagship network. UFC on ESPN 3 takes place on Saturday, June 29, in Minneapolis, Minn., where Francis Ngannou squares off with former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos in the main event, as both men try to climb back into title contention.