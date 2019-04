UFC Ft. Lauderdale: Jacare vs. Hermansson Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson Post-fight Press Conference streaming live following the event at BB&T Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Middleweights “Jacare” Souza and Jack Hermansson headline the fight card. Hear from the big winners and find out who earned the coveted fighter bonuses.

