UFC Ft. Lauderdale: Jacare vs. Hermansson Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson Ceremonial Weigh-in streaming live on Friday, April 27 at 4 p.m. ET. Middleweights Jacare Souza and Jack Hermansson meet in the fight card’s main event in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Tune in Saturday, April 27 to MMAWeekly.com for UFC on ESPN+ 8: Jacare vs. Hermansson full live results from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.