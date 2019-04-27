UFC Ft. Lauderdale Early Prelim Highights: Jim Miller gets quick submission win

Jim Miller def. Jason Gonzalez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:12, R1
JIM MILLER! @JimMiller_155 gets it DONE!#UFCFtLauderdale pic.twitter.com/WhCQ6pw9Ja
— UFC (@ufc) April 27, 2019
19 wins for @JimMiller_155#UFCFtLauderale pic.twitter.com/mWdoXhMj5d
— UFC (@ufc) April 27, 2019
Angela Hill def. Jodie Esquibel by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
⏳@AngieOverkill getting her timing down in the 2️⃣nd#UFCFtLauderdale pic.twitter.com/iZIPtuQ34w
— UFC (@ufc) April 27, 2019
BIG knee for @AngieOverkill to end the round#UFCFtLauderdale pic.twitter.com/XptfdBatMy
— UFC (@ufc) April 27, 2019
?@AngieOverkill back in the win column #UFCFtLauderdale pic.twitter.com/rn1NJQvVD4
— UFC (@ufc) April 27, 2019
Dhiego Lima def. Court McGee by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
BEAUTIFUL Judo throw by @Court_McGee?#UFCFtLauderdale pic.twitter.com/Pvls0tgE6M
— UFC (@ufc) April 27, 2019
?@Court_McGee LANDS at the end of the 3️⃣rd!#UFCFtLauderdale pic.twitter.com/0xWYON4FVW
— UFC (@ufc) April 27, 2019
Make that 2️⃣in-a-row for @DhLimaMMA!#UFCFtLauderdale pic.twitter.com/MJngpnyAYM
— UFC (@ufc) April 27, 2019