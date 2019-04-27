HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Ft Lauderdale Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 8 Full Live Results: Jacare vs. Hermansson (Results & Fight Stats)

UFC Ft Lauderdale Weigh-in Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 8 Weigh-in Results: Middleweight showdown set for Ft. Lauderdale

Dustin Poirier victory at UFC 236

featuredDustin Poirier Responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov Saying He’s Going to ‘Maul’ Him

Kamaru Usman UFC 235 post press

featuredKamaru Usman explains why Colby Covington may or may not get the next title shot

UFC Ft. Lauderdale Early Prelim Highights: Jim Miller gets quick submission win

April 27, 2019
NoNo Comments

Jim Miller def. Jason Gonzalez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:12, R1


Angela Hill def. Jodie Esquibel by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)



Dhiego Lima def. Court McGee by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA