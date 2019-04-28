UFC Ft. Lauderdale Bonuses: Mike Perry and Alex Oliveira cash in with back and forth war

Following UFC on ESPN+ 8 on Saturday, UFC president Dana White announced the recipients of the $50,000 bonuses during the event’s post-fight press conference. Veterans Jim Miller and Glover Teixeira took home performance bonuses for their finishes the welterweight bout between Mike Perry and Alex Oliveira earned Fight of the Night honors.

Oliveira and Perry kept the crowd on their feet inside BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla. with their back and forth battle. Oliveira had Perry on his heels in opening round with his reach advantage and constant attack. Perry’s power punching and heart got him back into the fight in the last two rounds. Perry battled back to take the unanimous decision.

Miller earned his extra cash for his quick submission over Jason Gonzalez on the preliminary fight card. After taking Gonzalez’ back, Miller locked on a rear-naked choke forcing the tap out. After the win, the 35-year old admitted that he didn’t know how many more fights he has left in him.

Teixeira’s second round finish of Ion Cuțelaba on the main card. Teixeira was staggered by a spinning back fist in the opening round. In the second frame, Teixeira landed big shots and sunk in a rear-naked choke after taking Cutelaba down.

UFC on ESPN+ 8 featured 13-fights. Eight of the bouts went the distance, Two ended in TKO stoppages, and three ended with submission finishes.