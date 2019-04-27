UFC Ft. Lauderdale Betting Odds: Can Jack Hermansson upset Jacare Souza?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is back in Florida this week for a middleweight bout that will influence who is the next UFC middleweight contender.

UFC on ESPN+ 8: Jacare vs. Hermansson is topped by Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza putting his middleweight contendership at risk against rising middleweight Jack Hermansson.

UFC Ft. Lauderdale Main Event: Jacare Souza vs. Jack Hermansson

Jacare was originally slated to fight Yoel Romero in the Ft. Lauderdale main event, but Romero had to withdraw because of a bout with pneumonia. With the rematch off the table (Jacare lost their first fight via split decision), Jacare remained on the card to fight Hermansson, but only if he could still earn a shot at the middleweight title.

Champion Robert Whittaker is expected to fight interim titleholder Israel Adesanya as soon as September to unify the belts. Jacare wants the winner, but he’ll have to get past a rocketing Hermansson first.

The Swede is 6-2 in the Octagon, having won his last three fights. He’s hoping to upset Jacare and put himself into contention for a shot at the belt.

Oddsmakers at MMAWeekly.com odds partner MyBookie on Friday had Jacare as the favorite to continue his run at the UFC belt, which has eluded him during his six years in the Octagon. MyBookie has Jacare listed at -199, while Hermansson sat at +164.

The UFC on ESPN+ 8 co-main event features highly controversial former NFL player Greg Hardy, who is a heavy favorite to defeat Dmitrii Smoliakov at -315 to +255.

UFC on ESPN+ 8: Jacare vs. Hermansson Betting Odds

(as of April 26, 2019, courtesy of MyBookie)

Jacare Souza: -199 vs. Jack Hermansson: +164

Greg Hardy: -315 vs. Dmitrii Smoliakov: +255

