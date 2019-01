UFC Fortaleza: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 Media Day Face-Offs

(Courtesy of UFC)

The stars of UFC Fight Night Fortaleza faced off after media day on Thursday highlighted by Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 Live Results. Assuncao and Moraes headlines the fight card, while former featherweight champion Jose Aldo meets Renato Moicano in the co-main event.