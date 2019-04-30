UFC Fort Lauderdale Medical Suspensions: No significant injuries, no significant suspensions

Though there were several hard-fought battles and a couple explosive finishes at UFC on ESPN+ 8 on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., there were no significant injuries. With no significant injuries, the Florida State Boxing Commission didn’t issue any lengthy medical suspensions.

The longest suspension on the list was 60 days, which was issued to Ben Saunders. He was on the receiving end of some heavy punches and elbows in the UFC Ft. Lauderdale featured preliminary bout, though he didn’t seem to take a lot of apparent damage.

Ion Cutelaba and Jodie Esquibel received 45-day suspensions in hard fought bouts that they each lost, but beyond that, 30 days was the next lengthiest suspension, which was issued to several fighters.

Jack Hermansson had to go toe-to-toe for five rounds to upset perennial UFC middleweight contender Jacare Souza in the UFC on ESPN+ 8 main event, but even he and Jacare received 30-day suspensions to allow them time to recover.

Greg Hardy crushed Dmitrii Smoliakov in their heavyweight co-main event bout in Florida. Though the Russian fighter ate some heavy punches from Hardy, he was also issued a 30-day suspension.

UFC on ESPN+ 8: Jacare vs. Hermansson took place on Saturday, April 27, at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla.

UFC on ESPN+ 8: Jacare vs. Hermansson Medical Suspensions