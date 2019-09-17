HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vancouver Cowboy vs Gaethje recap video

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 16: Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje recap video

featuredJustin Gaethje stops Donald Cerrone in UFC on ESPN+ 16 main event

UFC Cowboy vs Gaethje live results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 16 Live Results: Cowboy vs. Gaethje (Results & Fight Stats)

Donald Cowboy Cerrone UFC Ottawa post scrum

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 16 weigh-in results: Cerrone and Gaethje set for five-round headliner

UFC flyweight Sarah Frota tests positive for steroid metabolites

September 17, 2019
NoNo Comments

USADA announced on Tuesday that Sarah Frota Lima, of Santa Catarina, Brazil, has accepted a two-year sanction for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

Frota Lima, 32, tested positive for multiple stanozolol metabolites, including 16α-hydroxystanozolol, 3’,16-dihydroxystanozolol, and 4β,16-dihydroxystanozolol, as the result of an in-competition urine sample she provided on July 27, 2019 at UFC 240 in Edmonton, where she lost by technical knockout. Stanozolol is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.

Frota Lima’s two-year period of ineligibility, the standard sanction for a non-Specified Substance under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, began on July 27, 2019, the date her positive sample was collected. The athlete’s positive test also falls under the jurisdiction of the Edmonton Combative Sports Commission, which has accepted USADA’s resolution of the case and recognized its sanction. Frota Lima has not competed in the UFC since her fight on July 27, 2019.

TRENDING > UFC owner Endeavor looking to raise nearly $700 million when it goes public

USADA conducts the year-round, independent anti-doping program for all UFC athletes. USADA is an independent, non-profit, non-governmental agency whose sole mission is to preserve the integrity of competition, inspire true sport, and protect the rights of clean athletes. In an effort to aid UFC athletes, as well as their support team members, in understanding the rules applicable to them, USADA provides comprehensive instruction on the UFC Anti-Doping Program website (https://UFC.USADA.org) regarding the testing process and prohibited substances, how to obtain permission to use a necessary medication, and the risks and dangers of taking supplements, as well as performance-enhancing and recreational drugs.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA