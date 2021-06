UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko dances after her wins, but not like this | Video

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko slays women inside the octagon and dances when she’s finished. “Bullet” holds wins over Holly Holm, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Jessica Andrade, among others. The 33-year old champion recently posted a video on social media showing her dance moves outside of the cage.

Jon Jones says he will return to the octagon ‘when I’m good and ready’

(Courtesy of UFC Sisters)

Valentina Shevchenko Russian Dance Video