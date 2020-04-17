HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White over UFC belt

featuredDana White plans to hold UFC events at the APEX in Las Vegas beginning in May

Dana White UFC 246 post-fight presser

featuredUFC targeting May 9 for next event with three championship bouts

UFC 2019 championship belt

featuredFlorida opens up to professional sports: Does UFC have new hope to resume fights?

Daniel Cormier on E60

featuredDaniel Cormier defends Dana White pressing for UFC 249: ‘I honestly think that it would’ve worked’

UFC files to trademark ‘Fight Island,’ making it more real by the day

April 17, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC President Dana White promised that “Fight Island” is real. Until there are fights actually being held wherever this island is, it can’t get more real than the promotion’s recent move filing numerous trademark applications.

According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, who first posted the news on Twitter, Zuffa LLC, the UFC’s immediate parent company, filed 22 trademark applications. The various trademark filings cover the phrase Fight Island and UFC Fight Island for applications ranging from an actual mixed martial arts event to t-shirts to towels and even jewelry.

If and when the UFC starts operating events on Fight Island, as White has promised, the company is prepared to take advantage of any and all marketing opportunities.

UFC Fight Island emerged from White’s tenacious attempts to keep UFC 249 on track for April 18. While he didn’t target Fight Island for UFC 249, it was something that emerged as he secured a deal with Tachi Palace Casino Resort to host the April 18 event on Native American tribal lands in California. Fight Island is primarily a space to host international events since many international fighters can’t enter the U.S.

White was fully prepared to move forward at Tachi Palace until executives at broadcast partner ESPN and its parent company Disney called and asked him to stand down, which he did. He did not relent when it came to Fight Island.

“Fight Island is real. Fight Island is a real thing. The infrastructure is being built right now on the island. I’m ready to go,” White declared.

“All the fights that you wanted to see are coming. I respect ESPN. They’ve been an amazing partner to us since Day One. Them asking me to stand down, there is no way I would not do it,” he continued.

“(UFC 249) is not canceled, the fight is postponed and being pushed back. All my fighters that are nervous and freaking out. Don’t be. Don’t be worried about the money, it’s coming. We’re going to hold our schedule. All these fights are still gonna happen. We’re getting ready for Fight Island. Fight Island is where it’s all gonna happen.”

Though White relented on the April 18 date, he has since announced that UFC 249 would take place with another revamped, but stacked, fight card on May 9. He has yet to reveal a location for the May 9 event, but told Yahoo Sports’s Kevin Iole that it would not take place on Fight Island, which won’t be ready until about mid-May. 

“We’re going to run through the American fighters pretty quickly, so we have to get (Fight Island) up and ready to roll,” White said.

For now, White is focused on UFC 249, putting together what he calls the “biggest, best fight card possible.”

If the UFC 249 fight card holds together, it would certainly compare to anything the UFC has ever hosted. 

UFC 249 Fight Card, slated for May 9:

  • Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje (interim lightweight title bout)
  • Henry Cejudo (c) vs. Dominick Cruz (bantamweight title bout)
  • Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Felicia Spencer (women’s featherweight title bout)
  • Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
  • Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar
  • Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis
  • Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro
  • Alexei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum
  • Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson
  • Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Uriah Hall
  • Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price
  • Charles Rosa vs. Bryce Mitchell

TRENDING > Flashback Fight: Watch Brock Lesnar KO Frank Mir in first UFC title defense

Dana White: ‘I am building the biggest, best fight card possible’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA