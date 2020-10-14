UFC Fightlore: Remember when Nick Diaz and Joe Riggs continued their fight in the hospital?

There are more legends than can really expected to be remembered when it comes to Nick Diaz.

But remember that time that he fought Joe “Diesel” Riggs at UFC 57? Remember how they both ended up at the hospital after the fight? Remember how they ended up going another round at the hospital?

You don’t remember that, eh? Well, take a look at this UFC Fightlore clip and hear all about it. (The clip includes some of the audio from MMAWeekly.com founder Ryan Bennett’s interview with Nick Diaz at the time.)

Fightlore is a new UFC FIGHT PASS Original series. You can watch full episodes of Fightlore and other shows by subscribing to UFC FIGHT PASS.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

