HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nick Diaz and Joe Riggs

hot-sauce-featuredUFC Fightlore: Remember when Nick Diaz and Joe Riggs continued their fight in the hospital?

Conor McGregor and Colby Covington

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor vs. Colby Covington: Who is the king of UFC trash talk?

Darrent Till and Mike Perry at UFC Gdansk

hot-sauce-featuredDarren Till in a bidding war with the NFL to corner Mike Perry?

hot-sauce-featuredFighters react to Israel Adesanya’s one-sided UFC 253 win over Paulo Costa

UFC Fightlore: Remember when Nick Diaz and Joe Riggs continued their fight in the hospital?

October 14, 2020
NoNo Comments

There are more legends than can really expected to be remembered when it comes to Nick Diaz.

But remember that time that he fought Joe “Diesel” Riggs at UFC 57? Remember how they both ended up at the hospital after the fight? Remember how they ended up going another round at the hospital?

You don’t remember that, eh? Well, take a look at this UFC Fightlore clip and hear all about it. (The clip includes some of the audio from MMAWeekly.com founder Ryan Bennett’s interview with Nick Diaz at the time.)

Fightlore is a new UFC FIGHT PASS Original series. You can watch full episodes of Fightlore and other shows by subscribing to UFC FIGHT PASS.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Jon Jones admits to hiding under cage to avoid drug test

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA