UFC Fighters Show Off Their Halloween Costumes

From werewolves to superheroes, UFC fighters showed off their Halloween costumes on social media. Check out what reigning champions and former titleholders dressed up as for the ghoulish holiday.
I got us! #cormierfamily #andstill #ufc230 #thegarden @peechypie ?@i_AmTheBay pic.twitter.com/2XOrUn6jBT
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 1, 2018
I know who my faves are @Amanda_Leoa @NinaAnsaroff ? pic.twitter.com/D5iMtTw7xh
— Alex Chambers (@alexchambersmma) November 1, 2018
— Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) November 1, 2018
— Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) October 31, 2018
Happy Halloween everyone be safe!! Meet MightyTron @smaceTRON step brother!! #halloween2018 pic.twitter.com/0XfWd2Mum8
— Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) October 31, 2018
Happy Halloween ?? y Dia de Los Muertos ☠️?❤️!!!! pic.twitter.com/4kxlaequKN
— Carla Esparza (@CarlaEsparza1) October 31, 2018
TRENDING > Dana White Met with Team Floyd Mayweather About Potential Khabib Nurmagomedov Showdown
Booo pic.twitter.com/WE32TQOoRc
— Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) October 31, 2018
— Junior Dos Santos ?️➕ (@junior_cigano) November 1, 2018
Happy Halloween pic.twitter.com/MfLV8lqOUC
— Junior Dos Santos ?️➕ (@junior_cigano) November 1, 2018
Happy Halloween from the Brooks family. #Halloween pic.twitter.com/GxiZmLDk44
— Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) November 1, 2018
Boss fight! #Halloween2018 #SonicTheHedgehog #DrRobotnik pic.twitter.com/oqwOb8gw52
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) November 1, 2018
#HappyHalloween!! @sonic_hedgehog pic.twitter.com/NgqMaigkJ7
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) October 31, 2018
Happy Halloween pic.twitter.com/lsCpCQJiOp
— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 1, 2018
When your coach is winning at Halloween! @joeguzman_Army pic.twitter.com/DlFKOglSyO
— Tecia Torres (@TeciaTorres) November 1, 2018
happy halloween everyone ! pic.twitter.com/j5pWFtUEPx
— Olivier Aubin (@oliaubin) November 1, 2018
#Repost @MandyPandyLeigh
・・・
Happy Halloween!! Can you guess who carved which pumpkin? ????? pic.twitter.com/UiVNWr62Os
— Sage Northcutt (@sagenorthcutt) November 1, 2018
Balrog from street fighter and doc mcstuffins. #HappyHalloween2018 pic.twitter.com/PZDNFhUPKn
— Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) October 31, 2018
#Halloween pic.twitter.com/ZUbTurbCce
— Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) November 1, 2018
#WayBackWednesday#HappyHalloween
???♂️ pic.twitter.com/tqPR4Gwz8K
— Ben Saunders (@bensaundersMMA) October 31, 2018
Have a happy Halloween! ?
Feliz Halloween ? pic.twitter.com/X8Gd58IE1M
— Glaico França BRAZILIAN ZOMBIE (@glaiconego) November 1, 2018
— Jarred Brooks (@The_monkeygod) November 1, 2018