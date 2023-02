UFC fighters reacts to Jake Paul suffering first professional loss

Jake Paul finally fought a legitimate boxer (if you are on the team that Tommy Fury is a legitimate boxer) and he didn’t hold up the test.

The fight went 8 rounds with each round fairly close, but Fury edged Paul clearly in all but two of the rounds.

Ultimately the judges saw it split, but awarded it to Fury.

Here’s how UFC fighters reacted to the fight.

There’s a lot of room for growth for Paul. I felt Tyson Fury was edging it out as well. These guys both made a nice bag! #PaulFury — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 26, 2023

That was a fun boxing match, I enjoyed it. Lot of holding but that happens at all levels of boxing. Mma still better lolz — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 26, 2023

Thank God! I was scared for a moment😅 🙏🏻

#PaulFury — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) February 26, 2023

Man you know Jake is regretting that bet right about now 😬😬😬 #PaulFury — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) February 26, 2023

Tommy Fury beats Jake Paul . I see a rematch coming . Y’all ain’t slick 😂😂😂 #PaulFury — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 26, 2023

Fury just took Paul’s undefeated record — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 26, 2023

That script was fraudulent 😑 — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) February 26, 2023

2 amateur fighting boxing 🤦🏻‍♂️, fun to watch but they are not good , #PaulFury — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) February 26, 2023

Tommy getting robbed. It's close enough for either but money talks… — Mike “Beast Boy” Davis (@MikeDavisMMA) February 26, 2023

Jake gets scored the knocked down but Fury won the final round. I have Fury with the win. #PaulVsFury — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 26, 2023

Anti climactic ending to the Super Bowl.



Anti climactic ending to Paul vs Fury.



Both events were a fix. pic.twitter.com/ZCyaPxqdRF — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 26, 2023

Great fight. Too close to score. #jakepaulvstommyfurry — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) February 26, 2023