UFC fighters react to Yair Rodriguez earning interim title over Josh Emmett

The interim title was formed when UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski announced he would be challenging Islam Makhachev for his lightweight title. The UFC announces that Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett would serve as the undercard for the fight between Makhachev and Volkanovski and the winner would earn the interim UFC featherweight title.

They touched gloves to start the fight and it was on.

Here’s what Twitter thought of the fight:

Professional fighters were preparing themselves before the fight even began.

Stylistically yair can make this look easy but emmet does have that one hitter quitter 😅 #ufc284 — Javid Basharat (@JavidBasharat) February 12, 2023

This is about to be violent — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 12, 2023

So fucking nervous! Strap yourself in. We’re in for a crazy ride — Mason Jones (@MasonJones1995) February 12, 2023

After the fight began, people began picking sides and dissecting the first round between the two contenders. Both fighters had intense “almost won” moments but in the end, it would be Rodriguez who walked out of the Octagon with the belt after submitting Emmett in the second round.

Such an amazing martial artist!! One of the most diverse fighters I’ve ever seen! Congrats @panteraufc #UFC284 — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) February 12, 2023

Solid performance. Very calculated — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) February 12, 2023

What a performance , Kicks, Knee and the submission from the bottom!@ufc #UFC284 #UFC — Natan Levy ✡︎ (@Natan_Levy) February 12, 2023

I’ll see you soon congrats @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) February 12, 2023

I’m not surprised 🤭

Congrats Champ 🇲🇽

#UFC284 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) February 12, 2023

Yair makes it impossible for his opponents to not absorb damage. So creative, dynamic and down right violent. He is a very special talent. #UFC284 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 12, 2023

Wow! Beautiful submission finish! Emmett was bringing heat, but the speed of those kicks man! I was saying it before that JE needed a early KO because the speed and variety will cause trouble. #UFC284 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 12, 2023

One of the best martial artists in the game — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 12, 2023

Rodriguez was coming off a win over Brian Ortega in July 2022 and Emmett was riding a five-fight win streak. The winner will face Volkanovski if and when he returns to the featherweight division.