UFC fighters react to Song Yadong’s TKO finish of Ricky Simon

The UFC Vegas 72 main event delivered.

After almost five full rounds of absolute domination, Song Yadong knocked out Ricky Simon.

Here’s how UFC fighters reacted.

i’m excited for this main event 🔥⚔️ #UFCVegas72 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) April 30, 2023

Close round. I’d give the slight edge to Song 10-9 #UFCVegas72 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) April 30, 2023

Song looks big in there. (Don't do it) — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) April 30, 2023

It’s not every day you see YA DONG on tv! 🍆 #ufc — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) April 30, 2023

This fight is gonna be tough these boys always bring it 🔥🔥 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) April 30, 2023

This has been the most technical fight of the night. Impressive #UFCVegas72 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne 🇯🇲 (@OdeOsbourne) April 30, 2023

High-level fighting and danger in there in this bout! #UFCVegas72 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 30, 2023

Told you guys. Song Yadong is a bad bad man 😤 https://t.co/Ul8b2xDglw — Proper. Mike Malott (@Michael_Malott) April 30, 2023

Yadong was coming off a loss over Cory Sandhagen and was desperate to get back in the column and defend his No. 8 ranking. Simon on the other hand was riding a five-fight win streak and looking to prove himself as a title contender.