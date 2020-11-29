HOT OFF THE WIRE
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr forever legends

hot-sauce-featuredUFC fighters react to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson and Joe Rogan

hot-sauce-featuredMike Tyson tells UFC’s Joe Rogan he’s fighting Roy Jones Jr. because of Bob Sapp

Roy Jones Jr - Dana White - Mike Tyson

hot-sauce-featuredDana White flips out over Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. stipulations

Steve-O vs Glover Teixeira at UFC Vegas 13

hot-sauce-featuredJackass star Steve-O grills UFC fighter Glover Teixeira on title shot at UFC Vegas 13

UFC fighters react to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

November 29, 2020
NoNo Comments

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones, Jr., aged 54 and 51 respectively, stepped into the ring on Saturday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for an eight-round exhibition bout.

Honestly, nobody really knew what to expect from these former greats in the boxing world. Comments ranged from why the heck are they doing this to what do you mean it’s an exhibition, not a real fight?

Regardless of the rule set or the official status of the bout, Tyson and Jones went after each other for eight rounds, albeit rounds of the two-minute variety, to show that they could still put on an entertaining bout.

UFC fighters came out of the woodwork, primarily to show their respect for the two fighters, and lit up the Twittersphere…

TRENDING > Mike Tyson shows flashes of the headhunter in unofficial draw with Roy Jones Jr.

Related Video > Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. live coverage and post-fight breakdown

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA