UFC fighters react to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones, Jr., aged 54 and 51 respectively, stepped into the ring on Saturday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for an eight-round exhibition bout.
Honestly, nobody really knew what to expect from these former greats in the boxing world. Comments ranged from why the heck are they doing this to what do you mean it’s an exhibition, not a real fight?
Regardless of the rule set or the official status of the bout, Tyson and Jones went after each other for eight rounds, albeit rounds of the two-minute variety, to show that they could still put on an entertaining bout.
UFC fighters came out of the woodwork, primarily to show their respect for the two fighters, and lit up the Twittersphere…
