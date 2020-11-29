UFC fighters react to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones, Jr., aged 54 and 51 respectively, stepped into the ring on Saturday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for an eight-round exhibition bout.

Honestly, nobody really knew what to expect from these former greats in the boxing world. Comments ranged from why the heck are they doing this to what do you mean it’s an exhibition, not a real fight?

Regardless of the rule set or the official status of the bout, Tyson and Jones went after each other for eight rounds, albeit rounds of the two-minute variety, to show that they could still put on an entertaining bout.

UFC fighters came out of the woodwork, primarily to show their respect for the two fighters, and lit up the Twittersphere…

Congrats to both @miketyson and @royjonesjrofficial both men went in there and boxed it out for 8 rounds. Good shit ! 🔥🥊 @ Los Angeles, California https://t.co/rtZtaLwO5V — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) November 29, 2020

Tysons defensive slip abilities are still sharp!!! #tysonvsjones — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 29, 2020

Mike Tyson will take his pressure & head movement to the grave . Unreal #TysonJones — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 29, 2020

Yooooo Tyson going hard to that body. #tysonvsjonesjr — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 29, 2020

It’s exciting to watch a live Tyson fight , but the fact he’s 54 shows 😬 #tysonvsjones — Natan Levy 🥋🥊 (@Levy_Natan) November 29, 2020

I do wish I’d move like these guys at their age! Amazing.#tysonvsjonesjr — Natan Levy 🥋🥊 (@Levy_Natan) November 29, 2020

Jones looks like he’s about to pass out on the stool 😂 #tysonvsjonesjr — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 29, 2020

Tyson is officially the greatest of all time , #StillGotIt — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 29, 2020

Fun fight to watch…



But it’s def not a good fight lol. #tysonvsjones — Nik “The Carny” Lentz (@NikLentz) November 29, 2020

Mike looking fresh going into round 6 and Roy looking tired! #tysonvsjones — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 29, 2020

Think Roy Jones really thought this was an exhibition and Tyson’s fighting for his life 😬 #tysonvsjones — Billy Q (@BillyQMMA) November 29, 2020

I hope Roy doesn't get in there with Mike again. Give him a lower tier legend.#TysonJones — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) November 29, 2020

Plan B was to hit him back. What the heck was Plan A? 😂😂😂😂Omg I’m dying. #tysonvsjonesjr — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 29, 2020

Pass the age of 50! Forever legends! Thank you Mike Tyson and Roy Jones JR.#TysonJones #TysonvsJones — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 29, 2020

