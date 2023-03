UFC fighters react to Leon Edwards defending title against Kamaru Usman

The third fight between champion Leon Edwards and former champion Kamaru Usman was said to be the settling of the score. Each person had a win over the other and the stakes had never been higher.

After five full rounds, Edwards scored the majority decision over Usman.

Here’s how UFC fighters reacted to the decision.

I think the point deduction is the deciding factor. I think Edwards wins this closely or it’s a draw? What y’all think? #UFC286 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 19, 2023

Big up my Jamaican brother for the win. Kingston let’s go!! #UFC286 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne 🇯🇲 (@OdeOsbourne) March 19, 2023

great fight from both he really is Rocky🔥🔥🔥🔥 #ufc286 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 19, 2023

Wow ! With the point ! These are one of these fights I gotta watch back again tomorrow. I thought Usman won. #UFC286 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 19, 2023

Neither man really took any significant damage in those five rounds. #UFC286 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 19, 2023

Oh damn I was wrong #UFC286 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) March 19, 2023

And Still! What a fight! — Jasmine Jasudavicius (@JasJasudavicius) March 19, 2023

Super close fight.. judges probably gave the close rounds to their homie 😅 #UFC286 pic.twitter.com/7HWObFtu7V — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 19, 2023