UFC fighters react to Jorge Masvidal announcing retirement after loss

Jorge Masvidal’s MMA career has spanned more than 20 years but on Saturday he hung up his gloves for the last time.

Following his fight with Gilbert Burns in the co-main event at UFC 287, Masvidal apologized to his son for losing the fight.

“I love everybody here. Thank you for watching. This is where I started my career. It’s been a long 20 years, 50+ fights.” “Sometimes your favorite basketball player can’t hit that 3-pointer anymore. Sometimes your favorite quarterback loses his rifle.

“I love everybody. I love this f***** sport…I didn’t have s*** when I started. This sport gave me everything.”

UFC fighters took to Twitter to react to the news most of us saw coming.

If that was the last time we saw @GamebredFighter …what a dream he created with his two bare hands. What a pleasure to watch all these years. #ufc287 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 9, 2023

Mannnn! Another one gone from the fight game!! 😩 another one of my all time favorite fighters! Father Time catches up to all of us. Shout out to Jorge Masvidal! A real OG of the fight game! You will be missed!! #UFC287 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 9, 2023

Fans also wished well to the BMF champion and fan favorite.

What a career from Masvidal. Don’t love his politics but you can’t deny his legacy. — Bags – Scorcese But More Wavy 🎬 (@BodyBagnall) April 9, 2023

what a career masvidal — Rog Pelinka (@L3bronSonlyfans) April 9, 2023

An epic and unifying retirement speech from Jorge Masvidal capped off with leading the public in a “Let’s go, Brandon” chant. pic.twitter.com/WswONdfVUn — Aleks Djuricic 🇺🇸⚖️🗽 (@AleksDjuricic) April 9, 2023

I’ve never been a big Masvidal fan but it’s always sad to see a legend retire .



Thanks for the memories Jorge 👏🏻 https://t.co/yX8lepxbpV — Lab’ From The North (@krasnitz93) April 9, 2023

Masvidal’s post fight speech will forever be remembered. And to top it off he led the arena in LGB chants. Freaking goated man 🙌🐐 — Cody Shannon (@codyshannon1287) April 9, 2023