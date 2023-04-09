UFC fighters react to Jorge Masvidal announcing retirement after loss

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 9, 2023
Jorge Masvidal’s MMA career has spanned more than 20 years but on Saturday he hung up his gloves for the last time.

Following his fight with Gilbert Burns in the co-main event at UFC 287, Masvidal apologized to his son for losing the fight.

“I love everybody here. Thank you for watching. This is where I started my career. It’s been a long 20 years, 50+ fights.” “Sometimes your favorite basketball player can’t hit that 3-pointer anymore. Sometimes your favorite quarterback loses his rifle.

“I love everybody. I love this f***** sport…I didn’t have s*** when I started. This sport gave me everything.”

UFC fighters took to Twitter to react to the news most of us saw coming.

Fans also wished well to the BMF champion and fan favorite.

