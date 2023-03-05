UFC fighters react to Jon Jones easily submitting Ciryl Gane

On Saturday night history was made.
Jon Jones submitted Ciryl Gane in just over two minutes to become the new heavyweight champion and secured his place as the greatest MMA fighter of all time.
Jones was returning from a three-year layoff in hopes of becoming a champion of a new division. Gane was looking to finally earn the undisputed title after holding and losing the interim title previously. On top of that, he was looking to be the first man to legitimately beat Jones in the Octagon.
Here’s how UFC fighters reacted to the moment: