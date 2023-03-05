UFC fighters react to Jon Jones easily submitting Ciryl Gane

On Saturday night history was made.

Jon Jones submitted Ciryl Gane in just over two minutes to become the new heavyweight champion and secured his place as the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

Jones was returning from a three-year layoff in hopes of becoming a champion of a new division. Gane was looking to finally earn the undisputed title after holding and losing the interim title previously. On top of that, he was looking to be the first man to legitimately beat Jones in the Octagon.

Here’s how UFC fighters reacted to the moment:

Jon Jones doing Jon Jones things, made that look easy! #ufc285 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) March 5, 2023

Hands down the greatest fighter the sport of MMA has ever seen. We truly missed out big on the Francis showdown — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 5, 2023

That boy the goat to easy 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #jones — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 5, 2023

Jones had 8 more hours of wrestling than Francis — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 5, 2023

Daaaamn clean 👁️ — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) March 5, 2023

@ciryl_gane goddamn! Bro you looked more scared than Jones wife after some cocaine..



Wtf bro!!! Although real talk Jones is a scary mother fucker.. pound for pound best fighter to ever grace a octagon….. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 5, 2023

Damn how easy didn’t that look 😳😳😳 — Pannie Kianzad UFC (@PannieKianzad) March 5, 2023

DC could take off the headset right now and beat Ciryl Gane — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 5, 2023

That’s why he is the GOAT #UFC285 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) March 5, 2023