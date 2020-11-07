UFC Fighters react to Joe Biden defeating Donald Trump in US Presidential Election

In one of the most hotly contested elections in modern times, Democratic nominee Joe Biden defeated current president Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.
The United States was deeply divided heading into the election, neither side willing to accept defeat. It took several days after Election Day for Biden to be declared the new President of the United States. That call was made by news outlets, however, and will still be contested by Trump’s team until all ballots are certified and any challenges are heard in the courts.
Like the rest of the country, UFC Fighters were not unanimous in their response to the electoral results. They were as deeply divided as everyone else, immediately taking to social media to express themselves…