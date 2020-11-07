UFC Fighters react to Joe Biden defeating Donald Trump in US Presidential Election

In one of the most hotly contested elections in modern times, Democratic nominee Joe Biden defeated current president Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.

The United States was deeply divided heading into the election, neither side willing to accept defeat. It took several days after Election Day for Biden to be declared the new President of the United States. That call was made by news outlets, however, and will still be contested by Trump’s team until all ballots are certified and any challenges are heard in the courts.

Like the rest of the country, UFC Fighters were not unanimous in their response to the electoral results. They were as deeply divided as everyone else, immediately taking to social media to express themselves…

Let’s just hope there is change in our country, and it’s people’s hearts and minds. If Biden holds true to us then that’s all that matters. Am I concerned? yes. As I would be with Trump as well. Am I scared? No. God bless America 🇺🇸 — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) November 7, 2020

IM ON A 7 FIGHT WIN STREAK! https://t.co/OarejR0koa — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) November 7, 2020

My cousin down in TJ just told me he found the missing Trump ballots floating in the Tijuana river. #IfYouDidntVoteForBiden #ThanYouAintMexican 🤣



Mi primo en TJ acaba de decirme que encontró las boletas faltantes de Trump flotando en el río Tijuana. — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) November 7, 2020

Damn, I really thought Kanye had a chance — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) November 7, 2020

So is COVID over with now or what? — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) November 7, 2020

Looks like it. I’m throwing my mask away ASAP! — Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) November 7, 2020

The media state has declared Joe Biden the President. I wonder when trump gonna drop the hammer to fix the scorecard? — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 7, 2020

They tried to steal the election back then with mail in ballots too #history101 https://t.co/0J4YASQ05K — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 7, 2020

Learn the financial markets, that’s all I can tell you. Don’t become a permanent renter. Own everything



The more you become a subscriber, the easier you are to control



If they give you “free” money. Invest it. Don’t spend it. Pay off all debt. This will be key in this decade — Nik “The Carny” Lentz (@NikLentz) November 7, 2020

I did my part to try and open some people’s eyes. Now I’m going to take all your money in the market for your mistake 💰 💵 #LetsGo! pic.twitter.com/9jzb6Y1gmq — Nik “The Carny” Lentz (@NikLentz) November 7, 2020

People give Trump too much credit. He was a disaster in so many areas and the self inflicted wounds drove me crazy.



BUT he fought really hard and didn’t quit like most people do. So he will always have my respect for that — Nik “The Carny” Lentz (@NikLentz) November 7, 2020