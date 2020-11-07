HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ramiz Brahimaj UFC Vegas 13 ear damage video

hot-sauce-featuredGraphic Video: Max Griffin slices Ramiz Brahimaj’s ear with sharp elbow

Ramiz Brahimaj UFC Vegas 13 ear damage

hot-sauce-featuredUFC Vegas 13 fighter nearly loses ear (Warning: Graphic Image); peers react with shock

Donald Trump and Joe Biden - UFC Fighters react

hot-sauce-featuredUFC Fighters react to Joe Biden defeating Donald Trump in US Presidential Election

Dana White - Joe Biden vs Donald Trump

hot-sauce-featuredDana White: It’s fight day, who you got? Joe Biden or Donald Trump

UFC Fighters react to Joe Biden defeating Donald Trump in US Presidential Election

November 7, 2020
NoNo Comments

In one of the most hotly contested elections in modern times, Democratic nominee Joe Biden defeated current president Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.

The United States was deeply divided heading into the election, neither side willing to accept defeat. It took several days after Election Day for Biden to be declared the new President of the United States. That call was made by news outlets, however, and will still be contested by Trump’s team until all ballots are certified and any challenges are heard in the courts.

Like the rest of the country, UFC Fighters were not unanimous in their response to the electoral results. They were as deeply divided as everyone else, immediately taking to social media to express themselves…

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA