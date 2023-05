UFC fighters react to barnburner between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill

Well, that was unexpected.

Many people thought the main event of UFC Vegas 73 would be a grappler’s quick finish, but instead, the grappler turned into a striker and we got an incredible WMMA bout.

Many fighters reacted to the fight as it was happening.

Angela Hill has no quit in her!#UFC — Natan Levy ✡︎ (@Natan_Levy) May 21, 2023

Mackenzie an aggressive little fireball. Like get off of me 🤣 #UFCVegas73 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) May 21, 2023

Derns cardio is wicked!!! You can see the power behind her punches!!! @ufc — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) May 21, 2023

I hope Hill doesn’t get caught dipping again 😳 #UFCVegas — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 21, 2023

Mackenzie striker gotten way better #UFCVegas73 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) May 21, 2023

Ooft this is a good fight! — Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) May 21, 2023

1-1 Dern vs Hill. These girls are bringing the 🔥🔥🔥 @ufc — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) May 21, 2023

Hill got will @ufc wow serviced that 3 round — Trev5starjones.eth (@TrevinAJones) May 21, 2023

This fight is crazy! Wow! #UFCVegas73 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 21, 2023

Respect for the toughness of Hill but this is a battering now. I think she needs to use the strategy she did in RD 2- press Dern to the cage, throw knees to the body, slow the fight down. Dern is the bigger and stronger woman in there tn #UFCVegas73 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 21, 2023

In the end the fight went to the scorecards where they awarded Dern the win.