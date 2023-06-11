UFC fighters react to Amanda Nunes’ domination of Irene Aldana, retirement

GOAT Amanda Nunes stepped into the Octagon to defend not only her bantamweight title but her GOAT status as well.
And she did just that. Nunes landed strike after strike with very little coming back from Irene Aldana, which seemed, unlike the fan favorite.
Unfortunately, the fans and fighters alike were not all that impressed with Aldana, and it showed.
Here’s how UFC fighters reacted to the performance
The fight ended up going the full five rounds, with Nunes topping the judge’s scorecards.
After the fight, Nunes retired.
“Tonight is the perfect night to retire,” she said as she laid her two belts on the canvas.