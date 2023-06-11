UFC fighters react to Amanda Nunes’ domination of Irene Aldana, retirement

GOAT Amanda Nunes stepped into the Octagon to defend not only her bantamweight title but her GOAT status as well.

And she did just that. Nunes landed strike after strike with very little coming back from Irene Aldana, which seemed, unlike the fan favorite.

Unfortunately, the fans and fighters alike were not all that impressed with Aldana, and it showed.

Here’s how UFC fighters reacted to the performance

Amanda playing with her food — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 11, 2023

Nunes looks likes she’s playing on Rookie mode on UFC 4 😂😂😂 #UFC289 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 11, 2023

Not what I expected in this fight. Aldana needs to do more. Amanda gonna cruise to a W at this rate. I don’t blame her. Aldana needs to bring the fight or at least match the output. #UFC289 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 11, 2023

Aldana is star struck for sure! @Amanda_Leoa is a predator… You’ve got to command her respect or it’s over! #UFC289 — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) June 11, 2023

I want next end of story!!!! #UFC289 — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) June 11, 2023

Some easy takedowns from the champ! #UFC289 — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) June 11, 2023

I would be in there fighting a war!!!! Instead I was made the back up!! 🤬😡 #UFC289 — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) June 11, 2023

That translator needs to yell more at Irene — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 11, 2023

Irene always blows it in the big fights happened in invicta title , number one contender fight vs holm and here — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 11, 2023

This fight is crazy — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 11, 2023

This is making me sad — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) June 11, 2023

The fight ended up going the full five rounds, with Nunes topping the judge’s scorecards.

After the fight, Nunes retired.

“Tonight is the perfect night to retire,” she said as she laid her two belts on the canvas.

Thank you @Amanda_Leoa for all the amazing fights. Champ champ forever. 🐼💜🦁 @ufc — Julia Avila (@RagingPandaMMA) June 11, 2023

What a woman @Amanda_Leoa ! An amazing role model, an amazing fighter. Best woman to ever do it. Thank you for all you have given the sport & all you have given woman fighters. Thank you 🫶🏻 The best #UFC289 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) June 11, 2023

Great career 🙏🙏your a legend lioness — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 11, 2023

Amanda Nunes is the goat of that division. Period. #UFC289 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne 🇯🇲 (@OdeOsbourne) June 11, 2023