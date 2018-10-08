HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 229 brawl crowd-sourced footage

featuredCrowd-Sourced Video Shows Conor McGregor Fought Back in Khabib Nurmagomedov Brawl

Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Releases First Statement After Loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredUFC 229 Fighter Salaries: Conor McGregor Lords Over the List; Khabib’s Paycheck Withheld

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Post-Fight Press Conference

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov Defends His Brawl with Conor McGregor’s Team at UFC 229

UFC Fighter Zubaira Tukhugov Reportedly Claims He Slapped Conor McGregor as Promised

October 7, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC fighter Zubaira Tukhugov has likely fought his last bout in the Octagon, after reportedly admitting that he slapped Conor McGregor during the post-fight melee that broke out at UFC 229 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The incident started after Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor and then proceeded to jump the Octagon fence to attack McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis. While that was happening outside of the cage, Tukhugov was apparently one of Nurmagomedov’s teammates mixing it up with McGregor inside the cage. 

According to veteran reporter Karim Zidan, Tukhugov claimed in a video post, “I slapped him as promised. I promised to make him answer for his words and I did.”

That may be true, but if it is, it’s likely that Tukhugov will never set foot in the Octagon again. 

UFC president Dana White, at the UFC 229 Post-Fight Press Conference, stated that any fighter that entered the Octagon during the melee to become part of the attack would never fight in the UFC again.

“The guys who jumped in will never fight here. They’ll never fight here,” White said.

It is believed that Tukhugov and fellow UFC veteran and Nurmagomedov teammate Islam Makhachev both took part in the brawl. Tukhugov currently has a 3-1 record in the Octagon; Makhachev’s record under the UFC banner is 5-1.

TRENDING > White: Conor McGregor Refused to Press Charges, Teammates Involved in Brawl Will Never Fight in UFC Again

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA