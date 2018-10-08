UFC Fighter Zubaira Tukhugov Reportedly Claims He Slapped Conor McGregor as Promised

UFC fighter Zubaira Tukhugov has likely fought his last bout in the Octagon, after reportedly admitting that he slapped Conor McGregor during the post-fight melee that broke out at UFC 229 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The incident started after Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor and then proceeded to jump the Octagon fence to attack McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis. While that was happening outside of the cage, Tukhugov was apparently one of Nurmagomedov’s teammates mixing it up with McGregor inside the cage.

According to veteran reporter Karim Zidan, Tukhugov claimed in a video post, “I slapped him as promised. I promised to make him answer for his words and I did.”

That may be true, but if it is, it’s likely that Tukhugov will never set foot in the Octagon again.

UFC president Dana White, at the UFC 229 Post-Fight Press Conference, stated that any fighter that entered the Octagon during the melee to become part of the attack would never fight in the UFC again.

“The guys who jumped in will never fight here. They’ll never fight here,” White said.

It is believed that Tukhugov and fellow UFC veteran and Nurmagomedov teammate Islam Makhachev both took part in the brawl. Tukhugov currently has a 3-1 record in the Octagon; Makhachev’s record under the UFC banner is 5-1.

