HOT OFF THE WIRE
Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Explains Why He Left the UFC to Join ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson TUF 24 Finale Post-Fight

featuredIt’s Official! Demetrious Johnson Signs With ONE Championship

Anthony Smith UFC Hambrug preview

featuredAnthony Smith Taps Out Volkan Oezdemir (UFC Moncton Results)

UFC Moncton Volkan vs Smith Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 138 Results: Oezdemir vs. Smith (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar Arrested in Nevada on Third DUI Charge, Resisting Arrest

October 29, 2018
NoNo Comments

Former UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar was arrested on Sunday under suspicion of Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

Bonnar, 41, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Sunday. He was charged with a DUI (his third offense according to county records), resisting arrest, and the unsafe starting or movement of a stopped vehicle. In Nevada, a third DUI offense is usually considered a felony.

Stephan BonnarNevada Highway Patrol officials said that multiple calls came in on Sunday of a Cadillac CTS being driven recklessly, going speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour. 

By the time the NHP got to Bonnar’s car, which was about 10 miles north of the Las Vegas strip, he had been “physically restrained” by other motorists. The trooper on scene tried to apply handcuffs, but Bonnar resisted until the trooper and some of the other motorists were able to restrain him and apply the handcuffs.

Bonnar finished his career in 2014 under the Bellator banner with a split-decision loss to Tito Ortiz. He came to notoriety for his fight with Forrest Griffin in the finale of the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter. He and Griffin were inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame based on their performances in that fight. 

TRENDING > Luke Rockhold Details Injuries That Forced Him Out of UFC 230

Following his history altering fight with Griffin, Bonnar went on to have a somewhat unremarkable career in the Octagon, twice testing positive for steroids, and finishing with a 15-9 record.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA