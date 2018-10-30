UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar Arrested in Nevada on Third DUI Charge, Resisting Arrest

Former UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar was arrested on Sunday under suspicion of Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

Bonnar, 41, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Sunday. He was charged with a DUI (his third offense according to county records), resisting arrest, and the unsafe starting or movement of a stopped vehicle. In Nevada, a third DUI offense is usually considered a felony.

Nevada Highway Patrol officials said that multiple calls came in on Sunday of a Cadillac CTS being driven recklessly, going speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour.

By the time the NHP got to Bonnar’s car, which was about 10 miles north of the Las Vegas strip, he had been “physically restrained” by other motorists. The trooper on scene tried to apply handcuffs, but Bonnar resisted until the trooper and some of the other motorists were able to restrain him and apply the handcuffs.

Bonnar finished his career in 2014 under the Bellator banner with a split-decision loss to Tito Ortiz. He came to notoriety for his fight with Forrest Griffin in the finale of the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter. He and Griffin were inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame based on their performances in that fight.

TRENDING > Luke Rockhold Details Injuries That Forced Him Out of UFC 230

Following his history altering fight with Griffin, Bonnar went on to have a somewhat unremarkable career in the Octagon, twice testing positive for steroids, and finishing with a 15-9 record.