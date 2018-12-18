HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White and Nick Diaz

featuredNick Diaz Says He Never Agreed to Fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 235

featuredAl Iaquinta Defeats Kevin Lee in UFC on FOX 31 Main Event, Sends Message to Conor McGregor

UFC on FOX 31 Lee vs Iaquinta Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 31 Results: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Edson Barboza - UFC weigh-in

featuredEdson Barboza Explains Move to American Top Team, Desire to Close 2018 on a Win

UFC Fighter Stefan Sekulic Accepts 2-Year Suspension

December 18, 2018
NoNo Comments

USADA announced on Tuesday that UFC fighter Stefan Sekulic, of Novi Sad, Serbia, has accepted a two-year sanction for a violation of the UFCAnti-Doping Policy after testing positive for prohibited substances.

Sekulic, 26, tested positive for drostanolone and its metabolites, as well as a metabolite of metandienone, following an in-competition test conducted at UFC Fight Night in Moscow, Russia, on September 15, 2018. These are non-Specified Substances in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

Sekulic’s two-year period of ineligibility began on October 31, 2018, the date on which he was provisionally suspended from competition.

Pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, all UFC athletes serving a period of ineligibility for an anti-doping policy violation are required to continue to make themselves available for testing to receive credit for time completed under their sanction.

TRENDING > Former UFC Champ Dominick Cruz Reveals Surgery Will Sideline Him for a Year

USADA conducts the year-round, independent anti-doping program for all UFC athletes. USADA is an independent, non-profit, non-governmental agency whose sole mission is to preserve the integrity of competition, inspire true sport, and protect the rights of clean athletes

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA