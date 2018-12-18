UFC Fighter Stefan Sekulic Accepts 2-Year Suspension

USADA announced on Tuesday that UFC fighter Stefan Sekulic, of Novi Sad, Serbia, has accepted a two-year sanction for a violation of the UFCAnti-Doping Policy after testing positive for prohibited substances.

Sekulic, 26, tested positive for drostanolone and its metabolites, as well as a metabolite of metandienone, following an in-competition test conducted at UFC Fight Night in Moscow, Russia, on September 15, 2018. These are non-Specified Substances in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

Sekulic’s two-year period of ineligibility began on October 31, 2018, the date on which he was provisionally suspended from competition.

Pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, all UFC athletes serving a period of ineligibility for an anti-doping policy violation are required to continue to make themselves available for testing to receive credit for time completed under their sanction.

