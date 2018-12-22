Witness Video of Rachael Ostovich’s Attack Includes Threat to Murder Her

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 22, 2018
A video has surfaced, in which UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich’s husband can be heard threatening her life as he allegedly beat her.

The disturbing cell phone recording was obtained by Hawaii News Now. It includes audio of Ostovich’s life being threatened as she was attacked, allegedly by her husband, Arnold Berdon, who is also a professional mixed martial artist.

Hawaii News Now says the recording was taken by a witness who heard Ostovich’s screams for help and the repeated blows she endured.

Ostovich was attacked the weekend of Nov. 18. The beating was so severe that she was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with a broken orbital bone. 

Ostovich identified her attacker as Berdon, her husband, later telling Hawaii News Now that it wasn’t the first time that he had attacked her.

The video that Hawaii News Now obtained and only used small portions of because of its violence and duration indicated an extremely brutal assault with Ostovich’s attacker yelling, “I’m going to murder you. I’m going to f—–g murder you.”

In another portion of the video, Ostovich drops nearly 10 feet from a lanai, gets up, and runs away, nude.

Berdon was arrested for the attack. Police initially sought a charge of attempted murder, but prosecutors reduced the charge to assault. He pleaded not guilty and was released after paying $75,000 of bail.

Berdon’s attorney, Myles Breiner, would not comment on the recording, but characterized the initially sought after charge of attempted murder as over reach by authorities, indicating the charge of assault was appropriate.

“There are times when they over reach, and this is one of those. Arnold Berdon and his wife had a relationship. It was acrimonious, there’s no question about that,” Breiner told Hawaii News Now.

Berden is expected to face trial in February.

Ostovich’s Jan. 19 bout with Paige VanZant was initially cancelled following the incident, but after doctors cleared her, she convinced UFC president Dana White to allow her to fight VanZant at the UFC on ESPN+ 1 event in Brooklyn.

