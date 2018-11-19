UFC Fighter Rachael Ostovich Attacked, Hospitalized

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 19, 2018
UFC flyweight Rachael Ostovich was attacked over the weekend and hospitalized with severe injuries.

MMAWeekly.com sources confirmed the incident, though details were scarce, following an initial report by TMZ Sports and confirmation by KHON2 News in Hawaii.

The initial report from TMZ stated that Ostovich was attacked while in Hawaii and that she may have suffered a broken orbital bone. The attacker was believed to be someone that Ostovich knew, but the attackers identity has yet to be revealed and details of the attack have not been released.

UFC officials were not able to comment on the situation at the time of publication.

[UPDATE – Monday, Nov. 19, 1:45 p.m. ET] A short time after publication, sources told MMAWeekly.com that Ostovich was released from the hospital on Monday and that police are investigating the situation as a felony domestic violence incident.

Ostivich is scheduled to fight returning flyweight Paige VanZant on the UFC’s first fight card on the ESPN+ digital streaming service. UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ is slated for Jan. 19 in Brooklyn, N.Y. 

That bout is obviously in doubt following the attack, though there has been no word from her camp or from the UFC as to the bout’s status.

               

