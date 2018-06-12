UFC Fighter Michał Oleksiejczuk Suspended by USADA

USADA announced on Tuesday that Michał Oleksiejczuk, of Cyców, Poland, has accepted a one-year sanction for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

Oleksiejczuk, 23, tested positive for clomiphene following an in-competition urine test conducted on December 30, 2017, at UFC 219 in Las Vegas, Nev. Clomiphene is a Specified Substance in the category of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the WADA Prohibited List.

Oleksiejczuk’s one-year period of ineligibility began on December 30, 2017, the date his positive sample was collected, and is identical in length to the sanction imposed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) on March 13, 2018. In addition, the NSAC overturned Oleksiejczuk’s victory over Khalil Rountree at UFC 219 to a no-contest.

Pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, all UFC athletes serving a period of ineligibility for an anti-doping policy violation are required to continue to make themselves available for testing in order to receive credit for time completed under their sanction.