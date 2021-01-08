UFC fighter Irwin Rivera claims ‘higher power’ directed him in alleged attempted murder of his sisters

UFC bantamweight Irwin Rivera was arrested on Thursday for the alleged attempted murder of his two sisters.

Though initial details were scarce, and Palm Beach County online records initially listed two charges of premeditated first-degree murder, a Boynton Beach Police Department arrest report provided clarity and some disturbing details of the incident.

Rivera, as of Friday afternoon, remained in police custody with no reported bond set.

Below are details of Irwin Rivera’s alleged attempted murder of his sisters from the arrest report.

(The following has been edited for brevity and clarity.)

Officers responded in response to multiple 911 phone calls in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, Officers found a 22-year-old woman lying adjacent to the roadway covered in blood with multiple wounds throughout her back, head and arm. When asked what happened, she stated that her brother had stabbed her and her sister was still in the house.

The 22-year-old woman was transported to Delray Medical Center with two collapsed lungs.

Officers then found her 33-year-old sister in the residence also covered in blood with multiple wounds throughout the back, face, arms and hands.

The 33-year-old woman gave police a statement in which she said that she and her sister had come to visit their brother, Irwin Rivera, at his residence, spending the night in his spare room.

She said that they awoke with Rivera repeatedly stabbing them with a knife and she attempted to fight him off as he continued to stab her and her 22-year-old sister fled the room. She eventually pushed Rivera from the room and called police.

Neighbors provided sworn statements saying that they were awakened by a loud banging at their front door to find a female covered in blood, pleading for help, stating, “He’s trying to kill me. Please help my sister.”

Rivera walked past the door, also covered in blood, saying, “Shut the door” and “everything is okay.”

Rivera was later found by police and arrested, at which time he spontaneously uttered, “I killed my sisters.”

In a sworn taped interview, Rivera admitted to stabbing both of his sisters. He said that he entered his sisters’ bedroom while they were sleeping and began stabbing them with a brass knuckle knife.

Rivera believed that he killed both of his sisters and said that he did so because it was his purpose, which he was told to do by a higher power.

