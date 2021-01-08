UFC fighter Irwin Rivera arrested on murder charges

UFC bantamweight fighter Irwin Rivera has been arrested. He has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder.

MMAWeekly.com confirmed that Rivera was arrested and booked on Thursday in Palm Beach, Fla., following a report by MMA Fighting.

Though Palm Beach officers did not respond to requests for information pertaining to Rivera’s case, My MMA News report Eric Kowal reported that Rivera allegedly stabbed his two sisters.

Receiving information that #UFC fighter Irwin Rivera has been detained by police after allegedly stabbing sisters. More to come. — Eric Kowal – MyMMANews.com (@MyMMANews) January 7, 2021

“UFC is aware of the recent incident involving Irwin Rivera and subsequently received information from his management that he has been exhibiting behavior consistent with mental health issues,” UFC officials said in a statement released to MMA Fighting.

“The allegations are extremely troubling and the organization is currently gathering additional information. The investigation is ongoing and any potential next steps including disciplinary action or medical attention will be determined upon the conclusion. Furthermore, UFC has informed Rivera’s management that he will not be offered a bout at this time.”

If convicted, Rivera could face life in prison or even the death penalty under Florida law.

Rivera (10-6) fought three times in 2020, defeating Ali AlQaisi, but losing to Giga Chikadzie and Andre Ewell. Prior to fighting for the UFC, Rivera had been a bantamweight champion under the Titan FC banner.

