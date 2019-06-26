UFC fighter Desmond Green arrested, DUI Manslaughter among numerous charges he faces

UFC lightweight Desmond Green, 29, was arrested on Tuesday, facing 20 charges stemming from a five-vehicle crash that occurred in August of 2018 in Florida. DUI and manslaughter are chief among the charges that Green faces.

Green was arrested on Tuesday and is currently being held at the Broward County main jail in Florida. His bonds total $194,000.

The crash occurred on Aug. 18, 2018, on Interstate 75 in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Green was driving a 2011 Dodge Durango, according to the police report, lost control, and swerved in front of a tractor-trailer. That started a chain collision that included five vehicles in total.

Two women – Emelina Morfa, 67, and Emma Suarez Hernandez, 76 – were killed in the crash, leading Green to be charged with DUI Causing Death (DUI Manslaughter). Several other individuals were injured in the crash, increasing the number of charges that Green faces.

The police report noted, “Green’s normal faculties were impaired by alcoholic beverages and/or controlled substance at the time the crash occurred,” according to a report by the South Florida SunSentinel.

Green was said to have slurred speech and an odor of alcohol. Toxicology tests later confirmed the presence of drugs and alcohol in his system.

Green was charged with possession of cocaine, cannabis, and a controlled substance without a prescription. Other charges included a second offense for driving while on a suspended license, DUI with damage to property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Green (23-8) has fought three times since the crash. He fought once little more than a month later, losing a unanimous decision to Mairbek Taisumov in September. He then fought in March of 2019, defeating Ross Pearson, and earned a decision victory over Charles Jourdain in May.