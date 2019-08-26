HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC fighter CB Dolloway accepts two-year suspension for multiple anti-doping infractions

August 26, 2019
NoNo Comments

USADA announced on Monday that CB Dollaway of Gilbert, Ariz., has accepted a two-year sanction for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy after testing positive for multiple prohibited substances and using a prohibited method.

Dollaway, 35, tested positive for anastrozole, growth hormone releasing peptide 2 (GHRP-2 or pralmorelin), a metabolite of GHRP-2, and GHRP-6 as the result of an out-of-competition urine sample he provided on December 19, 2018. Anastrozole is a Specified Substance in the class of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators, while GHRP-2 and GHRP-6 are Specified Substances in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances and Mimetics. All of these substances are prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

Dollaway also tested positive for clomiphene in an out-of-competition urine sample collected on February 9, 2019. Clomiphene is a Specified Substance in the category of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.

Additionally, Dollaway received an over-the-limit intravenous (IV) infusion on December 13, 2018. IV infusions and/or injections of more than 100 mL per 12-hour period are prohibited, except for those legitimately received in the course of hospital treatments, surgical procedures, or clinical diagnostic investigations.

Dollaway’s two positive tests and use of an over-the-limit IV were treated as a single, first violation because, after a thorough investigation, it was determined that the positive tests were consistent with ingestion prior to January 11, 2019, the date he received notification of his first positive test. Dollaway’s two-year period of ineligibility began on December 13, 2018.

Dollaway (17-9) has fought sporadically over the past few years, having lost four of his last six bouts. His last trip to the cage was a TKO loss to Khalid Murtazaliev on Sept. 15, 2018, in Moscow.

