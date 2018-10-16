HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Fighter Brad Scott Accepts Two-Year Anti-Doping Penalty from USADA

October 16, 2018
USADA announced on Tuesday that Bradley Scott has tested positive for a prohibited substance and accepted a two-year sanction for his violation under the UFC Anti-Doping Program.

Scott, 29, tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, as the result of a urine sample he provided in-competition on May 27, 2018, at UFC Fight Night 130 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Cocaine is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Stimulants and prohibited in-competition under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.

USADA conducted a thorough investigation into Scott’s case and determined Scott had not provided verifiable evidence regarding the circumstances that led to his positive test. Scott’s two-year period of ineligibility, the standard sanction for a first offense involving a non-Specified Substance, began on July 3, 2018, the date his provisional suspension was imposed.

Scott lost the bout with Carlo Pedersoli Jr. in Liverpool, so the sanction will have no bearing on the outcome of the bout.

               

