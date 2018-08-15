UFC Fighter Andrea Lee’s Husband Has Warrant ‘Forthcoming’ for Domestic Violence Incident

Andrea Lee’s husband Donny Aaron has a ‘forthcoming’ warrant for his arrest in connection with a domestic violence incident that took place in the early morning hours on Aug. 5.

Police are looking for Aaron, 43, on charges of domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment after they were called to the scene of the incident at Lee and Aaron’s home. News of the pending arrest was first reported by MyMMANews.com.

According to the police report retrieved by MMAWeekly from the Shreveport Police Department in Louisiana, officers “responded to a domestic incident involving two individuals whom have been legally married for approximately five years with one child together. Photographs taken, detectives notified, no contact made with suspect at this time.”

The police report states that the incident took place at Lee and Aaron’s residence and a weapon was used during the altercation.

Fellow mixed martial arts fighter Andy Nguyen reported the incident after an argument allegedly ensued between Aaron and Lee in the early morning hours on Aug. 5. Nguyen’s statement was released in the original report but police are no longer releasing any further witness statements with the case still pending with the arrest warrant forthcoming.

According to Nguyen, Aaron allegedly burned Lee with a cigarette and attempted to choke her during the incident as well.

“They had been arguing all week. She couldn’t train because he kept her home. He wouldn’t let her leave. I didn’t call the cops until it got physical and I couldn’t do nothing anymore,” Nguyen said in the statement to police.

“He was trying to choke her, but she was defending herself well. She didn’t get beat up bad. The police did take pictures of marks on her neck. Wasn’t bad this time. No black eyes or anything but he has hit her before. I just wasn’t there. He was my coach and my friend. This was the first time this was in presence and I was not going to let this fly. The domestic violence has been going on for years. I just never saw it.”

It was just two months ago when Aaron’s name landed in the headlines after it was revealed that he had a pair of Nazi tattoos visible on his body. Both Aaron and Lee issued statements regarding his tattoos after they were first revealed. Aaron later said he got the tattoos while he was serving a term in prison but refused to cover them up or have them removed.

Aaron served time in prison after he was convicted of negligent homicide for an incident in 2005 after shooting an unarmed man outside his home seven times in a crime prosecutors said was “a case of overkill” to a victim who posed no reasonable threat to him. Aaron, who is a former police officer, was convicted and later released from prison where he then went to work as a coach teaching Muay Thai and mixed martial arts.

While he was awaiting trial on the homicide charges, Aaron was also arrested and charged with aggravated assault following an incident with an ex-girlfriend.

Now police are about to issue a warrant for Aaron’s arrest in this latest incident of domestic violence.