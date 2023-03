UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili Weigh-in Results

The octagon is at The Theater at Virgin Hotels this weekend in Las Vegas for UFC Fight Night 221: Yan vs. Dvalishvili. On Friday, the athletes competing on Saturday’s fight card officially weighed in.

The event is headlined by a massive fight in the bantamweight division between former champion Petr Yan and No. 3 ranked Merab Dvalishvili.

UFC Fight Night 221 Official Weigh-in Results

Main card

Petr Yan (136) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (134.5)

Alexander Volkov (258) vs. Alexander Romanov (264.5)

Nikita Krylov (213) vs. Ryan Spann (213)

Ricardo Ramos () vs. Austin Lingo (145.5)

Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Jonathan Martinez (135.5)

Vitor Petrino (204) vs. Anton Turkalj (205)

Preliminary card