UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns Live Results

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns bout from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, May 30, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

NOTE the UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns start times

UFC Woodley vs. Burns main card start time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

UFC Woodley vs. Burns prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns live results from Las Vegas

UFC on ESPN 9: Woodley vs. Burns takes place on Saturday, May 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC on ESPN 9 is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s first event back on its home turf, as well as the first combat sports event allowed in Nevada since the global coronavirus crisis engulfed the world.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span. Now they are able to operate at their own UFC Apex broadcast facility in Las Vegas.

UFC on ESPN 9 features former welterweight Tyron Woodley squaring off with rising contender Gilbert Burns. The winner should be in the thick of title talks.

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns Quick Results

Main Card (9 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Tyron Woodley vs Gilbert Burns

Augusto Sakai def. Blagoy Ivanov by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Billy Quarantillo def. Spike Carlyle by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Roosevelt Roberts def. Brok Weaver by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:26, R2

Mackenzie Dern def. Hannah Cifers by submission (kneebar) at 2:36, R1

Prelims (6 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Katlyn Chookagian def. Antonina Shevchenko by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)

Daniel Rodriguez def. Gabe Green by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jamahal Hill def. Klidson Abreu by TKO (strikes) at 1:51, R1

Brandon Royval def. Tim Elliott by submission (arm triangle) at 3:18, R2

Casey Kenney def. Louis Smolka by guillotine choke at 3:03, R1

Chris Gutierrez def. Vince Morales by TKO at 4:29, R2

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns complete face-offs

