UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall Weigh-in Results – All fighters made weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 204 fight card at The O2 Arena in London, officially weighed in on Friday morning.

The 12-bout fight card is headlined heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall. Volkov (34-9) enters Saturday’s main event ranked No. 6 in the heavyweight division. His three UFC losses have been to the top contenders in the weight class. Aspinall (11-2) is riding seven-fight winning streak, is ranked No. 11, and is undefeated inside the octagon.

All the fighters successfully made weight. Volkov tipped the scales at 253 pounds while Aspinall weighed in one pound lighter at 252.

Aspen Ladd says she’d fight ‘The Karen of MMA’ Miesha Tate for free

Tom Aspinall is ready for his main event debut 🤩



[ #UFCLondon | Tomorrow | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 4𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/V71DMvmCyU — UFC (@ufc) March 18, 2022

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall Official Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Alexander Volkov (253) vs. Tom Aspinall (252)

Arnold Allen (146) vs. Dan Hooker (145)

Paddy Pimblett (155) vs. Kazula Vargas (155)

Gunnar Nelson (171) vs. Takashi Sato (170)

Luana Carolina (126) vs. Molly McCann (125)

Jai Herbert (155) vs. Ilia Topuria (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)

Makwan Amirkhani (146) vs. Mike Grundy (145)

Shamil Abdurakhimov (258) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (254)

Paul Craig (206) vs. Nikita Krylov (205)

Jack Shore (136) vs. Timur Valiev (136)

Cory McKenna (115) vs. Elise Reed (115)

Cody Durden (126) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (125)

Colby Covington predicts a ‘Guinness World Record’ submission of Dustin Poirier