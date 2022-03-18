HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredWatch the UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall Ceremonial Weigh-in Live

featuredUFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall Weigh-in Results – All fighters made weight

featuredColby Covington predicts a ‘Guinness World Record’ submission of Dustin Poirier

featuredPaddy Pimblett gives his side of the story for UFC London altercation with ‘Mr. Hand Sanitizer’ Ilia Topuria

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall Weigh-in Results – All fighters made weight

March 18, 2022
NoNo Comments

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 204 fight card at The O2 Arena in London, officially weighed in on Friday morning.

The 12-bout fight card is headlined heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall. Volkov (34-9) enters Saturday’s main event ranked No. 6 in the heavyweight division. His three UFC losses have been to the top contenders in the weight class. Aspinall (11-2) is riding seven-fight winning streak, is ranked No. 11, and is undefeated inside the octagon.

All the fighters successfully made weight. Volkov tipped the scales at 253 pounds while Aspinall weighed in one pound lighter at 252.

Aspen Ladd says she’d fight ‘The Karen of MMA’ Miesha Tate for free

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall Official Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Alexander Volkov (253) vs. Tom Aspinall (252)
  • Arnold Allen (146) vs. Dan Hooker (145)
  • Paddy Pimblett (155) vs. Kazula Vargas (155)
  • Gunnar Nelson (171) vs. Takashi Sato (170)
  • Luana Carolina (126) vs. Molly McCann (125)
  • Jai Herbert (155) vs. Ilia Topuria (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)

  • Makwan Amirkhani (146) vs. Mike Grundy (145)
  • Shamil Abdurakhimov (258) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (254)
  • Paul Craig (206) vs. Nikita Krylov (205)
  • Jack Shore (136) vs. Timur Valiev (136)
  • Cory McKenna (115) vs. Elise Reed (115)
  • Cody Durden (126) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (125)

Colby Covington predicts a ‘Guinness World Record’ submission of Dustin Poirier

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 272: Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in grudge match

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA