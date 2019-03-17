UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Masvidal gate and attendance numbers from London

UFC officials announced the attendance and gate numbers from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Masvial following the event in London, England.

16,602 spectators filled The O2 Arena to see the 12-fight card headlined by welterweights Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal generating gate receipts totaling $2.4 million. The gate numbers set the record for a UFC event in London.

Masvidal silenced the crowd by knocking out the Liverpool native in the second round. Till knocked Masvidal down in the opening frame but the American recovered and battled back. In the second round, Masvidal landed a left hook that rendered Till unconscious.

Leon Edwards defeated Gunnar Nelson in the co-main event bout by split decision. Following the event, Edwards and Masvidal got into a physical confrontation backstage with punches thrown and landed.