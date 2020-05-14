HOT OFF THE WIRE
Abdulmanap (father) and Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredDana White, Conor McGregor issue statements on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s hospitalized father

UFC Smith vs Teixeira live results

featuredUFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira Live Results

Justin Gaethje vs Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredDana White: Khabib vs. Gaethje could happen on UFC Fight Island as soon as July

Justin Gaethje punches Tony Ferguson at UFC 249

featuredTony Ferguson, despite loss, tops UFC 249 fighter salaries

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira fight highlights and results

May 13, 2020
Check out UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira fight-by-fight highlights and results as they come in throughout the event on Wednesday from Jacksonville, Fla.

Thiago Moises def. Michael Johnson by submission (heel hook) at 0:25, R2

Sijara Eubanks def. Sarah Moras by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

 

Omar Morales def. Gabriel Benitez by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Brian Kelleher def. Hunter Azure by KO (punches) at 3:40, R2

Chase Sherman def. Ike Villanueva by TKO (elbows and punches) at 0:49, R2

 

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira Fight Card

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira
  • Ben Rothwell vs. Ovince Saint Preux
  • Alexander Hernandez vs. Drew Dober
  • Ricky Simon vs. Ray Borg
  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins
  • Karl Roberson vs. Marvin VettoriCANCELED

