UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira fight highlights and results

Check out UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira fight-by-fight highlights and results as they come in throughout the event on Wednesday from Jacksonville, Fla.
Thiago Moises def. Michael Johnson by submission (heel hook) at 0:25, R2
Sijara Eubanks def. Sarah Moras by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Omar Morales def. Gabriel Benitez by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Brian Kelleher def. Hunter Azure by KO (punches) at 3:40, R2
Chase Sherman def. Ike Villanueva by TKO (elbows and punches) at 0:49, R2
UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira Fight Card
Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira
- Ben Rothwell vs. Ovince Saint Preux
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Drew Dober
- Ricky Simon vs. Ray Borg
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins
Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori— CANCELED