UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira fight highlights and results

Check out UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira fight-by-fight highlights and results as they come in throughout the event on Wednesday from Jacksonville, Fla.

Thiago Moises def. Michael Johnson by submission (heel hook) at 0:25, R2

Sijara Eubanks def. Sarah Moras by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Omar Morales def. Gabriel Benitez by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

WARNING! THIS IS VERY GRAPHIC! ?#UFCJax | BT Sport 2 HD pic.twitter.com/u9GoGFbFBo — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 14, 2020

Brian Kelleher def. Hunter Azure by KO (punches) at 3:40, R2

BOOM GOES KELLEHER! ?@BrianBoom135 lands on the button at #UFCJAX! ➡️ Watch NOW on E+ pic.twitter.com/GOxLZusxeM — UFC (@ufc) May 13, 2020

Quick night in the office earns a chat with The Boss ? #UFCJAX pic.twitter.com/PiIAajAqNa — UFC (@ufc) May 13, 2020

Chase Sherman def. Ike Villanueva by TKO (elbows and punches) at 0:49, R2

JUST GETTING STARTED! ?@ChaseShermanUFC makes a HUGE IMPACT in his Octagon return. ➡️ Watch now on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/9dE7AvjGAK — UFC (@ufc) May 13, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira Fight Card

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN+)