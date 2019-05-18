HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rafael Dos Anjos punches Kevin Lee at UFC Rochester

featuredRafael dos Anjos gets back in the win column with submission win over Kevin Lee

UFC Rochester Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 10 Full Live Results: Dos Anjos vs. Lee (Results & Fight Stats)

Daniel Cormier KOs Stipe Miocic UFC 226 Fight Highlights

featuredDaniel Cormier on Stipe Miocic rematch: ‘This one’s going to break him’

Alexander Volkanovski

featuredAlexander Volkanovski hospitalized while traveling home from UFC 237

UFC Fight Night: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee LIVE Call-In Show

May 18, 2019
Rafael dos Anjos and Kevin Lee go toe to toe at UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Lee (ESPN+ 10). Other fighters on the card include Megan Anderson, Felicia Spencer, Charles Oliveira, Antônio Carlos Júnior, Ian Heinisch, Patrick Cummins and Ed Herman.

Tune in to the MMAWeekly.com UFC Fight Night Call-in Show, live at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m PT, where we’ll break down the fights and take your comments, as well! Join us and let your voice be heard as we discuss UFC Fight Night and whatever else is on your mind.

Call in at 702-799-9984 during the show.

Following the live airing, you can playback The Low Down podcast any time you like, just like any of our other videos on YouTube.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2 headlines Aug. 17 UFC pay-per-view

Tune in Saturday, May 18, for full UFC on ESPN+ 10: dos Anjos vs. Lee live results from Rochester, New York, where Rafael dos Anjos and Kevin Lee headline the card, each of them hoping to get into the hunt for a championship belt.

