UFC Fight Night on ESPN Results: Ngannou vs Velasquez (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

The first UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Ngannou vs. Velasquez bout from Phoenix is scheduled to begin on Sunday, Feb. 17, at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has already kicked off the ESPN era, but Sunday marks the venerable fight promotion’s first live event on ESPN’s main cable network.

The UFC Fight Night on ESPN 1 headliner marks the return of former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez following a two-and-a-half-year layoff.

He steps into the main event in Phoenix opposite Francis Ngannou, who rocketed up the heavyweight ranks, but failed in his lone attempt to win the belt. Ngannou is hoping a win over the likes of Velasquez puts him back in the thick for a shot at the championship.

The UFC Fight Night on ESPN 1 co-main event pits two lightweights that are trying to break into the upper crust of the division against one another, as James Vick and Paul Felder square off.

UFC Phoenix Results: Ngannou vs Velasquez Live Results

– – – – – LIVE RESULTS WILL LOAD HERE ON FIGHT DAY – – – – –