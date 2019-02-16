HOT OFF THE WIRE
Francis Ngannou - UFC Phoenix Open Workout Scrum Video

featuredFrancis Ngannou Video: ‘I Learned a Lot from Last Year’

Michael Chandler - Bellator 197 weigh-in

featuredMichael Chandler Faces Patricio Pitbull in Champion vs. Champion Fight at Bellator 221

featuredAljamain Sterling Is Out for Blood Against Jimmie Rivera at UFC Fight Night on ESPN

Cain Velasquez - UFC Phoenix Luncheon Video

featuredVIDEO: New UFC Deal Kept Cain Velasquez from Walking Away

UFC Fight Night on ESPN Results: Ngannou vs Velasquez (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

February 15, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Ngannou vs. Velasquez bout from Phoenix is scheduled to begin on Sunday, Feb. 17, at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has already kicked off the ESPN era, but Sunday marks the venerable fight promotion’s first live event on ESPN’s main cable network.

The UFC Fight Night on ESPN 1 headliner marks the return of former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez following a two-and-a-half-year layoff. 

He steps into the main event in Phoenix opposite Francis Ngannou, who rocketed up the heavyweight ranks, but failed in his lone attempt to win the belt. Ngannou is hoping a win over the likes of Velasquez puts him back in the thick for a shot at the championship.

The UFC Fight Night on ESPN 1 co-main event pits two lightweights that are trying to break into the upper crust of the division against one another, as James Vick and Paul Felder square off.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC Phoenix Results: Ngannou vs Velasquez Live Results

– – – – – LIVE RESULTS WILL LOAD HERE ON FIGHT DAY – – – – –

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA