UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ Results: Blachowicz vs Santos (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship makes its first trip to Prague, Croatia, with this week’s UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ three, which features a light heavyweight showdown in the main event.

The UFC Prague headliner pits Jan Blachowicz, who is trying to convert a winning streak into a title shot, against Thiago Santos, who had modest success at middleweight before recently making the move to his more natural weight at 205 pounds.

Blachowicz is currently riding a four-fight winning streak and hoping to make it five. Santos has back-to-back wins since moving up to the light heavyweight division, but a victory over Blachowicz would put him on the map en route to a title shot, as well.

The UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 3 co-main event is a heavyweight battle between Stefan Struve and Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

UFC Prague Results: Blachowicz vs. Santos Live Results

