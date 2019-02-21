UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ Results: Blachowicz vs Santos (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 21, 2019
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ Results: Blachowicz vs Santos bout from Prague, Croatia is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT.)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship makes its first trip to Prague, Croatia, with this week’s UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ three, which features a light heavyweight showdown in the main event.

The UFC Prague headliner pits Jan Blachowicz, who is trying to convert a winning streak into a title shot, against Thiago Santos, who had modest success at middleweight before recently making the move to his more natural weight at 205 pounds.

Blachowicz is currently riding a four-fight winning streak and hoping to make it five. Santos has back-to-back wins since moving up to the light heavyweight division, but a victory over Blachowicz would put him on the map en route to a title shot, as well.

The UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 3 co-main event is a heavyweight battle between Stefan Struve and Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC Prague Results: Blachowicz vs. Santos Live Results

– – – – – LIVE RESULTS WILL LOAD HERE ON FIGHT DAY – – – – –

