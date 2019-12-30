UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 28 fight card

UFC on ESPN+ 28
Date: March 14, 2020
Venue: Ginásio Nilson Nelson
Location: Brasília, Brazil
gate: $XXX
attendance: XXX
Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)
– Fight of the Night: xxx
– Performance of the Night: xxx
– Performance of the Night: xxx
UFC on ESPN+ 28 Fight Card
- Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Alexey Kunchenko
- Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov
- Brad Tavares vs. Antônio Carlos Júnior
- Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno
- Paige VanZant vs. Amanda Ribas
- Rani Yahya vs. Enrique Barzola
- Veronica Macedo vs. Bea Malecki