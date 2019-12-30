UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 28 fight card

UFC on ESPN+ 28

Date: March 14, 2020

Venue: Ginásio Nilson Nelson

Location: Brasília, Brazil



gate: $XXX

attendance: XXX

Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)

– Fight of the Night: xxx

– Performance of the Night: xxx

– Performance of the Night: xxx



UFC on ESPN+ 28 Fight Card