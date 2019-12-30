HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 27: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo fight card

December 30, 2019
UFC on ESPN+ 27
Benavidez vs. Figueiredo
Date: February 29, 2020
Venue: Chartway Arena
Location: Norfolk, Virginia

gate: $XXX
attendance: XXX

Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)
– Fight of the Night: xxx
– Performance of the Night: xxx
– Performance of the Night: xxx

UFC on ESPN+ 27 Fight Card

Main Card (8 pm ET on ESPN+)

  • Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
  • Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont Viana
  • Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese
  • Jordan Griffin vs. T.J. Brown
  • Felicia Spencer vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos
  • Steven Peterson vs. Aalon Cruz
  • Gabriel Silva vs. Kyler Phillips

