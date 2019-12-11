UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 24: Blaydes vs. dos Santos fight card

UFC on ESPN+ 24
Blaydes vs. dos Santos
Date: January 25, 2020
Venue: PNC Arena
Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
gate: $XXX
attendance: XXX
Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)
– Fight of the Night: xxx
– Performance of the Night: xxx
– Performance of the Night: xxx
UFC on ESPN+ 24 Fight Card
- Junior dos Santos vs. Curtis Blaydes
- Cory Sandhagen vs. TBA
- Justine Kish vs. Lucie Pudilová
- Bevon Lewis vs. Alen Amedovski
- Jamahal Hill vs. Darko Stošić
- Montel Jackson vs. Felipe Colares
- Herbert Burns vs. Nate Landwehr