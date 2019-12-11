HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC on ESPN 7 Overeem vs Rozenstruik recap

featuredUFC on ESPN 7: Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik recap video

featuredJairzinho Rozenstruik scores come from behind knockout against Alistair Overeem in UFC on ESPN 7 main event

UFC on ESPN 7 live results

featuredUFC on ESPN 7 Live Results: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik (results & fight stats)

Alistair Overeem - UFC 213

featuredAlistair Overeem on tragic events surrounding Walt Harris being replaced (UFC on ESPN 7)

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 24: Blaydes vs. dos Santos fight card

December 10, 2019
NoNo Comments

UFC on ESPN+ 24
Blaydes vs. dos Santos
Date: January 25, 2020
Venue: PNC Arena
Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

gate: $XXX
attendance: XXX

Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)
– Fight of the Night: xxx
– Performance of the Night: xxx
– Performance of the Night: xxx

UFC on ESPN+ 24 Fight Card

  • Junior dos Santos vs. Curtis Blaydes
  • Cory Sandhagen vs. TBA
  • Justine Kish vs. Lucie Pudilová
  • Bevon Lewis vs. Alen Amedovski 
  • Jamahal Hill vs. Darko Stošić
  • Montel Jackson vs. Felipe Colares
  • Herbert Burns vs. Nate Landwehr

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA