UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 10: dos Anjos vs. Lee

UFC on ESPN+ 10: dos Anjos vs. Lee

Date: May 18, 2019

Venue: Blue Cross Arena

Location: Rochester, New York

UFC on ESPN+ 10 Fight Card

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee



Neil Magny vs. Vicente Luque



Aspen Ladd vs. Sijara Eubanks



Antônio Carlos Júnior vs. Ian Heinisch



Charles Oliveira vs. Nik Lentz



Davi Ramos vs. Austin Hubbard

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)