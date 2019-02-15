UFC Fight Night on ESPN Odds: Will Cain Velasquez Return to His Dominant Form?

Francis Ngannou was once thought to be destined to become UFC heavyweight champion. That was until he ran into then-titleholder Stipe Miocic and then stumbled against Derrick Lewis.

Back on track following a victory over Curtis Blaydes in his last fight, Ngannou is set to welcome former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez back to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night on ESPN 1 on Sunday in Phoenix.

Velasquez is making his return following a two-and-a-half-year hiatus.

Will Ngannou take the next step toward another shot at the belt or will Velasquez prove he is still the dominant force that has knocked out 12 of the 14 opponents he has defeated?

According to MMAWeekly.com odds partner MyBookie.ag, as of the time of publication, the betting line was swayed in Velasquez’s favor.

The former champion is a -160 favorite to Ngannou’s +135. That means you’d have to lay $160 down on Velasquez in order to win $100 should he come out victorious. By contract, making a $100 wager on Ngannou would net winnings of $135 if he were to upset Velasquez.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN 1: Ngannou vs. Velasquez Betting Lines

(as of Feb. 14, 2019, courtesy of MyBookie)

Francis Ngannou: +135 vs. Cain Velasquez: -160

James Vick: -120 vs. Paul Felder: +100

